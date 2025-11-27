Putin Says He’s Open to Discussing Trump’s Peace Plan But Warns Ukraine Faces Defeat

President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that he may be open to some elements of a U.S. plan to end the war in Ukraine, but issued a defiant warning that Russian forces would continue their advance in the Donbass region if Kyiv refuses to accept his conditions for a ceasefire.

“Ukrainian forces will have to leave the territories they currently occupy, and then the fighting will stop. If they don’t, we will achieve this by military means,” Putin told reporters during a press conference in Kyrgyzstan.

He claimed that Russian troops are advancing on “all fronts” and that Ukrainian losses now outpace Kyiv’s ability to replenish troops.

Putin also repeated his longstanding view that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is no longer a legitimate leader, arguing that Ukraine’s postponement of its presidential election under martial law makes it “legally impossible” to sign an agreement with him.

“We want to sign an agreement with Ukraine, but that is practically impossible, legally impossible,” he said. “We need the decision to be recognized at the international level.”

His comments come amid a renewed burst of diplomacy triggered by last week’s leak of a 28-point peace plan drafted by the Trump administration and, reportedly, Kremlin officials. The plan has since been pared down to roughly 20 points, and U.S. officials have hinted that Ukraine agreed to the revised version.