Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

FSB Arrests Teenager Over Alleged Plot to Attack Kaliningrad Church

Masked FSB agents pin down a teenager accused of trying to carry out a terrorist attack on a church. FSB

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Tuesday that it arrested a 17-year-old in the western Kaliningrad region for allegedly trying to attack a Russian Orthodox church.

The FSB claimed the teenager, who was not identified by name, had been recruited via Telegram by an unnamed “terrorist organization” that it said was “coordinated” by Ukrainian intelligence services.

The law enforcement agency said the 17-year-old boy’s “illegal activities were thwarted” as he attempted to carry out his plan near the church. It did not name the church or specify its location.

FSB agents said they seized “terrorist devices” and a phone the teenager allegedly used to communicate with a handler.

State media published an FSB video showing masked officers pinning the teenager to the ground. In the video, he says he “wanted to set the church on fire.”

Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said it has launched a terrorism investigation and that the teenager is in custody as authorities seek to identify others allegedly involved.

Read more about: FSB , Kaliningrad

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

FSB Arrests Man Accused of Plotting Bomb Attack on May 9 Parade in Kaliningrad

Russian authorities said a Ukrainian handler recruited the man via Telegram, giving him instructions on how to carry out the attack.
1 Min read

Russia’s FSB Arrests German Man for Alleged Sabotage of Energy Infrastructure in Kaliningrad

The man, identified as Nikolai Gaiduk, was accused of being involved in a March 2024 explosion at a gas distribution station in Kaliningrad.
1 Min read

Russia Accuses Ex-Soldier of Helping Ukraine Organize Arson Attacks

A former soldier in the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad was accused of being paid by Ukrainian special services to recruit potential arsonists inside Russia...
1 Min read

Kaliningrad Mayor: Residents Should Leave During World Cup Matches

Residents who remain are asked to help foreign visitors and avoid fights with the large groups of fans watching the games in bars