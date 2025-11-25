FSB Arrests Teenager Over Alleged Plot to Attack Kaliningrad Church

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Tuesday that it arrested a 17-year-old in the western Kaliningrad region for allegedly trying to attack a Russian Orthodox church.
The FSB claimed the teenager, who was not identified by name, had been recruited via Telegram by an unnamed “terrorist organization” that it said was “coordinated” by Ukrainian intelligence services.
The law enforcement agency said the 17-year-old boy’s “illegal activities were thwarted” as he attempted to carry out his plan near the church. It did not name the church or specify its location.
FSB agents said they seized “terrorist devices” and a phone the teenager allegedly used to communicate with a handler.
State media published an FSB video showing masked officers pinning the teenager to the ground. In the video, he says he “wanted to set the church on fire.”
Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said it has launched a terrorism investigation and that the teenager is in custody as authorities seek to identify others allegedly involved.
