St. Petersburg Street Musicians Released

Authorities in St. Petersburg released street musicians Diana Loginova and Alexander Orlov after a month in custody, local outlet Fontanka reported Sunday, citing two sources.
St. Petersburg police arrested Loginova and Orlov three times, beginning on Oct. 15. The cycle of arrests began after their band Stoptime went viral for performing songs by anti-war musicians during street concerts in St. Petersburg.
According to one of Fontanka’s sources, the police took the two musicians from the detention center where they were being held to another area so that journalists waiting for the musicians to leave the detention center would not ask them questions. Loginova’s lawyer, Maria Zyryanova confirmed that they were safe and asked not to be disturbed.
With their release, no one from Stoptime remains in custody.
Late last month, a court fined Loginova 30,000 rubles ($375) for discrediting the Russian military for performing an anti-war song by another exiled musician. A judge returned a second charge on the same offense to the police, citing a lack of sufficient detail.
Loginova has denied any wrongdoing.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.