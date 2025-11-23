St. Petersburg Street Musicians Released

Authorities in St. Petersburg released street musicians Diana Loginova and Alexander Orlov after a month in custody, local outlet Fontanka reported Sunday, citing two sources.

St. Petersburg police arrested Loginova and Orlov three times, beginning on Oct. 15. The cycle of arrests began after their band Stoptime went viral for performing songs by anti-war musicians during street concerts in St. Petersburg.

According to one of Fontanka’s sources, the police took the two musicians from the detention center where they were being held to another area so that journalists waiting for the musicians to leave the detention center would not ask them questions. Loginova’s lawyer, Maria Zyryanova confirmed that they were safe and asked not to be disturbed.

With their release, no one from Stoptime remains in custody.

Late last month, a court fined Loginova 30,000 rubles ($375) for discrediting the Russian military for performing an anti-war song by another exiled musician. A judge returned a second charge on the same offense to the police, citing a lack of sufficient detail.

Loginova has denied any wrongdoing.