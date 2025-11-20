Ukraine Receives Bodies of 1K Soldiers in Latest Exchange With Russia

Ukraine said Thursday that it received the remains of 1,000 killed Ukrainian soldiers from Russia, the latest repatriation exchange between the two warring sides.

"Today, repatriation measures took place. One thousand bodies, claimed by the Russian side to belong to Ukrainian servicemen, were returned to Ukraine," Kyiv's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said on social media.

The agency added that investigators and experts "will soon carry out all necessary examinations and identify the repatriated bodies".

Russian state media, citing anonymous sources, reported that the bodies of 1,000 killed Ukrainian soldiers were handed over in exchange for the remains of 30 Russian soldiers.

According to publicly available information, Ukraine has received a total of 15,000 repatriated bodies from Moscow since the full-scale invasion.