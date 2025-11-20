Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ukraine Receives Bodies of 1K Soldiers in Latest Exchange With Russia

By AFP
International Red Cross employees helping collect the bodies of fallen Ukrainian servicemen. @Koord_shtab

Ukraine said Thursday that it received the remains of 1,000 killed Ukrainian soldiers from Russia, the latest repatriation exchange between the two warring sides.

"Today, repatriation measures took place. One thousand bodies, claimed by the Russian side to belong to Ukrainian servicemen, were returned to Ukraine," Kyiv's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said on social media.

The agency added that investigators and experts "will soon carry out all necessary examinations and identify the repatriated bodies".

Russian state media, citing anonymous sources, reported that the bodies of 1,000 killed Ukrainian soldiers were handed over in exchange for the remains of 30 Russian soldiers.

According to publicly available information, Ukraine has received a total of 15,000 repatriated bodies from Moscow since the full-scale invasion.

Read more about: Ukraine war

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russian Army Confirms Kursk Counteroffensive, Says Recaptured 10 Villages

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also confirmed the counteroffensive but insisted Kyiv's incursion was still going according to plan.
1 Min read

1 Killed, Several Injured in Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Near Moscow

The overnight attacks, which saw 144 drones destroyed over Russian territory, also disrupted air traffic at several major airports.
2 Min read

Kursk Evacuees Say Still Awaiting $100 Payment Promised By Putin

Putin promised one-time payments of 10,000 rubles ($110) to residents who were forced to evacuate from parts of the embattled region.
1 Min read

Latvia Says Crashed Russian Drone Was Fully Armed Shahed

"The explosive warhead stuck half a meter deep into the ground and was neutralized on the spot, avoiding detonation," Latvia's military said.
2 Min read