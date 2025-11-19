Poland to Close Russia’s Last Consulate in Response to Sabotage Accusations

Poland will revoke permission for Russia’s last operating consulate in the country, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said Wednesday, after Warsaw accused Moscow of orchestrating acts of sabotage against its national rail network.

“I have decided to withdraw consent for the operation of the Russian consulate in Gdansk,” Sikorski told reporters, adding that the move was in response to two acts of sabotage that occurred earlier this week and over the weekend.

In the first incident, a steel clamp was attached to the track in what Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said was “likely intended to derail a train.” The second involved the detonation of a military-grade explosive device as a freight train passed. No injuries were reported in that second incident.

The closure of the Gdansk consulate leaves only the Russian Embassy in Warsaw open as Poland continues to scale back its diplomatic ties with Moscow amid tensions caused by the ongoing war in Ukraine.