Kremlin Programs Promoting War Veterans Aim to Avoid Potential Putin Rivals – Vyorstka

Russian programs that place Ukraine war veterans in official roles deliberately favor low-profile participants to prevent the emergence of potential rivals to President Vladimir Putin, the exiled news outlet Vyorstka reported Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the programs.

Several state-backed programs work to elevate the hundreds of thousands of Ukraine war veterans, whom Putin has hailed as Russia's “new elite,” into government positions.

Sources told Vyorstka that the Kremlin’s approach prioritizes veterans who are “ordinary and unambitious,” reducing the risk they could someday turn their wartime achievements into political capital and pose a challenge to Putin’s regime.

“We even test them for serious political ambitions and loyalty,” a source who works at the Time of Heroes program, which trains veterans for civil service, told Vyorstka. “Of course, they shouldn’t have any criminal record or dangerous tendencies, so that no one can say that we’re promoting the wrong kind of people. But in general, they are calm Russian men.”