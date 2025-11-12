Moscow Mental Health Clinic Workers Arrested After Patient Loses Both Hands

Russian law enforcement authorities arrested two workers at a Moscow mental health clinic following an incident that left a 20-year-old patient without both hands, a municipal deputy who has closely followed the case said Wednesday.

The workers allegedly bound a 20-year-old woman with disabilities, cutting off blood circulation and forcing doctors to amputate both her wrists, according to Russia’s Investigative Committee.

Municipal deputy Roman Galenkin, who represents the southwestern Obruchevsky district where the state-run mental health clinic is located, said the incident took place in mid-October and has caused outrage in the local community.

He wrote in an Oct. 31 Telegram post that the young woman was “unable to call for help and protect herself.”

Galenkin, citing staff, said Wednesday that state prosecutors arrived at the facility that morning and arrested the two clinic staff who had been on duty at the time of the incident.