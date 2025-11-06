Russia’s Richest Woman Settles Divorce 1 Year After Deadly Office Confrontation

Tatiana Kim, the founder of online retailer Wildberries and Russia’s wealthiest woman, and her ex-husband Vladislav Bakalchuk have finalized a settlement in their high-profile divorce proceedings, a Moscow court said Thursday.
The couple had been entangled in the property dispute since their divorce was finalized in February 2025, following the controversial merger of Wildberries, Russia’s largest online retailer, with the outdoor advertising company Russ Group.
The division of assets reportedly included stakes in the merged company, real estate in the Moscow region and other investments. A court had also reportedly ordered Bakalchuk to pay Kim $2.6 million after the valuation of assets awarded to him exceeded his share.
The specific terms of Thursday’s settlement have not been made public, but Kim said the terms were “acceptable to both sides.”
“I’m glad we could meet each other halfway. This is a mature position,” she wrote.
Bakalchuk’s Telegram account suggested that he could disclose the terms in a separate statement.
The corporate struggle around Wildberries’ merger with Russ Group drew public commentary from prominent figures, including Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, and escalated into a deadly confrontation at the company’s offices in September 2024, in which two people were killed.
With a net worth of $4.6 billion, Kim, 50, is one of only four women billionaires from Russia.
