Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Names Antitrust Official as Acting Governor of Tver Region

Vitaly Korolyov. kremlin.ru

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday appointed senior antitrust official Vitaly Korolyov as acting governor of the Tver region more than a month after the post was vacated.

Korolyov, 45, replaces Igor Rudenya, whom Putin named as his envoy to the Northwestern Federal District after a nine-year term in late September.

In a late-night meeting with Putin, Korolyov said his priorities include winter infrastructure readiness, support for families of soldiers fighting in Ukraine and advancing the high-speed highway project that passes through the Tver region.

“My main priority will of course be improving people’s quality of life,” he told Putin.

Located northwest of Moscow, the Tver region is known for its timber industry, metal manufacturing and its strategic position linking Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Putin characterized the Tver region as “the very heart of Russian land that has issues which require extra attention and solutions.”

Korolyov, a native of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, joined Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) in 2005 and became deputy chief of FAS in 2015.

Korolyov will serve as acting governor until the next gubernatorial election in September 2026.

Read more about: Tver , Government

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russian Court Orders Rammstein Frontman to Pay $670K for Canceled Tver Concert

The dispute stems from a planned performance in August 2021 as part of the “McLarin for the Motherland” festival.
1 Min read

Russian Orthodox Church to Promote ‘Miracle of Birth’ in Anti-Abortion Letters to Pregnant Women

The letters will sent out to regional prenatal centers at a time when women “face the most difficult choice of keeping or killing their baby.”
1 Min read

Drone Strikes Trigger Explosions, Evacuations in Russia’s Tver Region

Eyewitness videos posted on social media showed large explosions lighting up the night sky and continuing into the morning.
2 Min read

Russia’s Tver Region Outlaws ‘Coercion’ Into Abortion

“Persuading, suggesting, bribing or deceiving” a woman into undergoing an abortion is now punishable by a range of fines, according to the new law...
2 Min read