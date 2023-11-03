Russia’s Tver Region Outlaws ‘Coercion’ Into Abortion

Russia’s Tver region has outlawed the act of “coercing women” into undergoing an abortion, becoming the second such region to do so amid growing concerns about a looming nationwide abortion ban.

“Persuading, suggesting, bribing or deceiving” a woman into having an abortion is now punishable by a range of fines, according to the new regional law adopted by the Tver region’s legislative assembly Thursday.

Offenders can still be held legally accountable even when a woman does not undergo an abortion, according to the law.

Individuals found guilty are subject to fines ranging from 3,000-5,000 rubles ($30-$54). Officials face fines of 25,000-50,000 rubles ($270-540) while legal entities can be fined 100,000-200,000 rubles ($1,000-$2,100) for the same violations.