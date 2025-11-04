Support The Moscow Times!
Ukrainian Drones Strike Industrial Facility in Central Russia

The Sterlitamak Petrochemical Plant. snhz.ru

Ukrainian drones struck an industrial complex in central Russia’s republic of Bashkortostan, regional governor Radiy Khabirov said Tuesday.

Khabirov said that drones hit a petrochemical plant in Sterlitamak after air defense forces shot them down. The falling debris caused an explosion and a partial collapse of the plant’s roof, according to the Sterlitmak administration.

Sterlitmak is roughly 750 miles from the Ukrainian border.

According to preliminary information, five people were working at the time, but no casualties were reported. Emergency services were called in to deal with the aftermath.

Elsewhere, the governor of Russia’s southwestern Kursk region, Alexander Khinshtein, said that Ukrainian forces struck a power substation in Belaya in the Belovsky district.

According to Khinshtein, seven settlements in the municipality were affected by the power outage, but the power supply was restored using a backup system.

He also reported that engineers were making progress on restoring the substation in the city of Rylsk, which was attacked by Ukrainian Forces Monday.

Russia has kept up a near-constant barrage of drone and missile attacks — particularly on Ukraine's energy grid — as its full-scale invasion of Ukraine grinds on.

Ukraine has increasingly responded with its own strikes targeting Russian oil refineries and other energy infrastructure.

