2 Children Among Dead in Russian Blitz on Ukraine – Officials

A wave of Russian drone and missile attacks on Ukraine overnight Saturday to early Sunday killed six people, including two children, and cut power to tens of thousands, officials said.

The strikes mainly targeted Ukraine's southern and central regions and left a dozen others wounded, according to regional authorities.

Russia has rejected U.S. calls to halt its nearly four-year invasion of Ukraine.

It has instead pushed forward with its ground assault while renewing its campaign of strikes against Ukraine's energy grid, in what Kyiv says is proof Moscow is not interested in peace.

"Russian forces attacked the Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa regions. Six people died, including two children," the office of Ukraine's prosecutor general said on Telegram.

The children were two boys aged 11 and 14, Ukraine's human rights commissioner Dmytro Lubinets said.

A Russian attack on the southern Zaporizhzhia region, meanwhile, left almost 58,000 households without electricity, the region's Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Russia did not immediately comment but denies targeting civilians, saying it hits energy infrastructure that powers Ukraine's defence industry. Kyiv says the strikes are primarily aimed at wearing down its civilian population.

A Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's Black Sea port of Tuapse early Sunday set an oil tanker ablaze and damaged port infrastructure, regional authorities said.