Ukraine Says It Destroyed Oreshnik Missile Inside Russia

Ukraine’s president and security services said Friday they had secretly destroyed one of Russia’s new nuclear-capable Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missiles inside Russian territory before Moscow debuted the weapon in combat.

Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) chief Vasyl Maliuk said Ukrainian forces carried out a “100% successful” covert operation at a missile testing range in the Astrakhan region.

“One of the three Oreshniks was successfully destroyed on their territory at Kapustin Yar,” he was quoted as saying at a press briefing in Kyiv.

Accounts of the operation’s timing differ. Reuters quoted President Volodymyr Zelensky as saying it occurred in the summer of 2023, while the Kyiv Independent cited Maliuk as placing it in the summer of 2024.

The Moscow Times could not independently verify either report. Reuters also said it could not independently verify the claim.

Maliuk said the strike was conducted by the SBU alongside the HUR military intelligence agency and foreign intelligence services.