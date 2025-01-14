United Kingdom Declassifies Confessions of ‘Cambridge Five’ Soviet Spies

Britain’s National Archives on Tuesday released declassified MI5 domestic counterintelligence agency files containing the confessions of notorious double agents known as the “Cambridge Five” who spied for the Soviet Union.

“The release reveals new details in the cases of the Cambridge spies Kim Philby, Anthony Blunt and John Cairncross, including their confessions,” the government agency said.

The Soviets recruited Philby, Blunt and Cairncross, as well as Donald Maclean and Guy Burgess, in the 1930s at Cambridge University.

Russia honored Blunt in 2010 with a plaque at the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) headquarters in Moscow. Burgess and Maclean were honored in 2019 with a memorial plaque in the city of Samara, where they lived for several years after defecting in 1951.

Philby’s partial confession in 1963 revealed that he had spied for the Soviet Union between 1932 and 1946. It included an admission that he outed Soviet intelligence officer Konstantin Volkov, who sought to defect to the U.K. before he and his wife were taken from Turkey to Moscow and executed in 1945.