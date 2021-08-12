Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Iran Slams Russian-British Recreation of Iconic Tehran Conference Photo

Russia's and Britain's ambassadors to Iran posed for the photo at the site of the 1943 Tehran conference. russianembassytehran / telegram

Iranian officials have expressed outrage over the Russian and British ambassadors' recreation of an iconic World War II photo taken during the Soviet-British occupation of the Islamic republic in 1943.

Russia’s Embassy in Tehran posted a photo Wednesday at the site of the Tehran conference where Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill met to discuss military strategies against Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan. 

Ambassador Levan Dzhagaryan's meeting with the new head of the British diplomatic mission in Iran Simon Shercliff on the historical stair where the 1943 Tehran conference was held,” the photo caption said.

The Soviet Union and Britain invaded neutral Iran in 1941 to secure key supply routes amid the Nazi advance in the Caucasus. Soviet, British and U.S. troops withdrew from Iran in 1946.

Users responding to the photo on Twitter called it an “insult,” an echo of “colonialism” and a sign of plans for “regime change” in Iran.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has summoned Dzhagaryan to protest the photo, Iran's state-run Press TV broadcaster reported Thursday.

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qaibaf warned of “firm” retaliation unless Moscow, which maintains friendly ties with Iran, apologizes.

Both ambassadors must swiftly issue an official apology, otherwise firm diplomatic action will be necessary,” the Parliament chief,” Press TV quoted Qaibaf as saying.

Iran’s outgoing Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif derided the Russian-British photo op as “extremely inappropriate.”

Need I remind all that Aug. 2021 is neither Aug. 1941 nor Dec. 1943,” Zarif tweeted. “The Iranian people have shown [...] that their destiny can NEVER be subject to decisions in foreign embassies or by foreign powers.

The Russian Embassy said Thursday that the photo op did not carry “any anti-Iranian context.”

We were not going to offend the feelings of the friendly Iranian people,” it said on Twitter.

British Ambassador Shercliff retweeted the message.

Read more about: Iran , Soviet Union , United Kingdom

Read more

Syria

Russian Ambassador Defends Iran's Role in Syria on Israeli TV

"They are playing a very, very important role in our common and joint effort to eliminate terrorists in Syria," Viktorov said.
Iran

Closer Russia-Iran Ties If U.S. Exits Nuclear Deal – Official

"We would develop bilateral relations in all areas — energy, transport, high tech, medicine."
Sanctions

Russia to Honor Iran Nuclear Deal So Long as Others Do – Report

Moscow has repeatedly said it wants the deal left intact.
opinion Leonid Ragozin for Bloomberg

Our 1991: Why the World Risks Repeating Russia's Post-Soviet Nightmare

Toxic nationalism and pack instincts undid the 1991 democratic revolution. Today, the same forces are at play far beyond Russia’s borders.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.