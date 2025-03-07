Britain Finds 3 Bulgarians Guilty of Spying for Russia

Three Bulgarians were found guilty by a London court on Friday for their part in a sophisticated U.K.-based spy ring that targeted journalists and passed sensitive information to Russia over three years.

Katrin Ivanova, 33, Vanya Gaberova, 30, and Tihomir Ivanchev, 39, were convicted of conspiracy to spy at London's Old Bailey court at the end of a trial that lasted over three months.

Three other men pleaded guilty to offenses under the Official Secrets Act before the trial began.

During the trial, the court heard how the six U.K.-based Bulgarians carried out an elaborate series of operations across Europe — wearing disguises, using drones to survey a military base, deploying “honey traps” against an investigative journalist, and discussing the kidnap and potential murder of a Russian dissident.

Ringleader Orlin Roussev, 47, ran the operation from his hotel in the British seaside town of Yarmouth. Police found rooms crammed with surveillance equipment worth 175,000 pounds ($226,000). Roussev coordinated the group’s schemes while reporting upwards to Jan Marselek, the Austrian Wirecard fraudster linked to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).

“These convictions have been achieved as the result of an extremely complex investigation into a group that was carrying out sophisticated surveillance operations in the U.K., and in Europe, on behalf of the Russian state,” said Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.

“This case is a clear example of the increasing amount of state threat casework we are dealing with in the U.K. — particularly linked to Russia,” Murphy continued. “It also highlights a relatively new phenomenon whereby espionage is being ‘outsourced’ by certain states.”

All three defendants convicted Friday were found guilty of being involved in conspiracy, contrary to section 1 of the Criminal Law Act 1977, to commit an offense under section 1 of the Official Secrets Act 1911 and could face up to 14 years in prison.

Before their arrests in February 2023, the trio led unassuming lives in London. Gaberova was a high-street beautician who won awards for her eyelash work. Ivanchev was a painter and decorator, and Ivanova was a laboratory assistant.

Ivanova and her partner ran a community organization for Bulgarians which included classes on the “culture and norms of British society,” in the North London suburb of Harrow.

The complex romantic relationships between the spies were much discussed as the jury sought to unravel who was behind the schemes. Bizer Dzambazov, 43, who pleaded guilty before the trial began, was in a long-term relationship with Ivanova, but was arrested while in bed with Gaberova. Ivanchev, meanwhile, was Gaberova’s ex-boyfriend.