Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Kursk Residents Still Paying Taxes on Property Destroyed by War

A village in the Kursk region. @kurpepel

Residents of a border district in southwestern Russia’s Kursk region are still receiving tax bills for homes, cars and land destroyed during last year’s Ukrainian incursion, local media reported Friday.

A Korenevsky district initiative group has formally petitioned Kursk region Governor Alexander Khinshtein asking to review tax obligations on destroyed property, vehicles and land, according to the news outlet Pepel Kursk.

Despite relief measures that include housing certificates for those who lost their permanent residences, residents said the Federal Tax Service (FNS) continues to issue full-year property taxes for homes destroyed in the August-September 2024 attacks.

Pepel shared a photograph of the two-page letter to Khinshtein signed by two members of the district’s initiative group.

The group says their pleas have not been heard by the FNS because their property is still listed in the state real estate registry database despite having been officially deemed uninhabitable.

“In other words, the documents are sufficient to obtain the [housing] certificate but not sufficient to stop the tax from being charged,” the letter reads.

Independent news outlet Govorit Nemoskva reports that residents of Korenevo, Sudzha, Rylsk and other settlements have been lining up at the regional subsidy office in Kursk as early as 5:00 a.m. for once-a-week appointments to check their housing certificate applications status.

Housing certificates can be used to obtain new housing provided that residents give up ownership of the destroyed property, leaving many displaced families in limbo.

Pepel reports similar hurdles with vehicles and land plots. Residents report that they continue to receive tax bills for burned out cars and land that they cannot access because of ongoing security restrictions imposed by the regional emergency authorities.

Ukrainian forces launched a surprise cross-border offensive into the Kursk region in August 2024, managing to occupy large swaths of territory before Russian troops supported by North Korean forces drove them out earlier in 2025.

Read more about: Kursk , Tax , Property

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russian Army Claims Liberation of Over 60% of Occupied Kursk Territory

Russia said it has retaken 801 square kilometers of territory initially seized by Ukrainian troops after their surprise incursion last year.
1 Min read

At Least 30 North Korean Troops Killed or Wounded in Kursk Region, Ukraine Says

Kyiv said North Korean forces in the embroiled border region were already “being replenished with fresh personnel” sent to help Russia’s army.
1 Min read

Russia Using N. Korean Troops in Bid to Reclaim Kursk – Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that Russia had begun deploying North Korean soldiers to storm Ukrainian positions in the Kursk region...
3 Min read

Energy Minister Calls for Reform of Oil Taxes

Energy minister says that without tax reform, Russia will not be able to sustain its current level of oil production