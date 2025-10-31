Kursk Residents Still Paying Taxes on Property Destroyed by War

Residents of a border district in southwestern Russia’s Kursk region are still receiving tax bills for homes, cars and land destroyed during last year’s Ukrainian incursion, local media reported Friday.

A Korenevsky district initiative group has formally petitioned Kursk region Governor Alexander Khinshtein asking to review tax obligations on destroyed property, vehicles and land, according to the news outlet Pepel Kursk.

Despite relief measures that include housing certificates for those who lost their permanent residences, residents said the Federal Tax Service (FNS) continues to issue full-year property taxes for homes destroyed in the August-September 2024 attacks.

Pepel shared a photograph of the two-page letter to Khinshtein signed by two members of the district’s initiative group.

The group says their pleas have not been heard by the FNS because their property is still listed in the state real estate registry database despite having been officially deemed uninhabitable.

“In other words, the documents are sufficient to obtain the [housing] certificate but not sufficient to stop the tax from being charged,” the letter reads.