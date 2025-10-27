Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia's Lukoil to Sell Overseas Assets After U.S. Sanctions

By AFP
Vyacheslav Prokofyev / TASS

Russian oil giant Lukoil will sell its overseas assets, the company said late Monday, after it was hit with U.S. sanctions over the war in Ukraine.

U.S. President Donald Trump last week slapped Russia with his first significant sanctions package, targeting two top oil companies, Lukoil and Rosneft, after saying he was frustrated that Moscow had not halted its offensive.

"Owing to the introduction of restrictive measures against the company and its subsidiaries by some states, the company announces its intention to sell its international assets," Lukoil said in a statement.

It added that the bidding process has already started.

After a diplomatic flurry this year and the first direct talks between Russia and Ukraine in more than three years, efforts to end the war have frozen with little sign of progress.

Shortly before introducing the sanctions, Trump had scrapped a planned summit with Russia's President Vladimir Putin, who said the measures were "serious," but not enough to crush the Russian economy, already under numerous international restrictions.

The sanctions would freeze all Rosneft and Lukoil assets in the United States and prohibit U.S. companies from doing business with them.

The two companies, which account for 55% of Russia's oil output, were also put on the SDN list of sanctioned entities, a registry followed by many countries and feared in the business world.

Washington gave firms who work with the Russian entities one month to cut ties or face secondary sanctions, which would deny them access to U.S. banks, traders, shippers and insurers.

Read more about: Lukoil , Oil , Sanctions , Economy

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russian Oil and Gas Budget Revenues Up 17% Year-on-Year

The increase comes despite the Biden administration tightening sanctions on Russia’s oil and gas sector last month.
3 Min read

Russian Oil Exports Hit Near 3-Year High in March Despite Revenue Drop

Russian oil exports jumped to their highest level in almost three years in March, according to the International Energy Agency.

1 Min read

Russia Forecasts $1.5Bln Shortage in Excess Oil and Gas Revenue

The Finance Ministry said it will sell 74.6 billion rubles ($940 million) worth of foreign currency to cover the expected shortage.
1 Min read

Russia to Slash Oil Output Over Western Price Cap

Russia announced Friday it will slash crude oil output by 5% next month after Western countries imposed a price cap over the Ukraine conflict. International...