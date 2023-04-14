Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Oil Exports Hit Near 3-Year High in March Despite Revenue Drop

Updated:
An oil tanker in the southern Russian port city of Novorossiysk. Dmitry Feoktistov / TASS

Russian oil exports jumped to their highest level in almost three years in March despite Western sanctions, the International Energy Agency (IEA) announced on Friday, though Moscow's oil revenues nevertheless dropped sharply from last year.

Following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the West has imposed a slew of sanctions against Russia including price caps on its crude oil and EU embargoes.

Russia retaliated by slashing its production by 500,000 barrels per day, and its partners at the OPEC+ oil cartel shocked the markets by announcing their own output cuts earlier this month.

But despite that, the IEA said total oil shipments from Russia had risen by 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 8.1 million bpd last month.

While Russia's oil revenues rebounded by $1 billion to $12.7 billion, they were still down 43% compared to a year ago.

The Paris-based agency said much of the increase was due to a rise in oil product exports, which returned to pre-Covid levels as they climbed by 450,000 bpd to 3.1 million bpd.

Exports of Russian crude oil rose by 100,000 bpd to 5 million bpd, with India replacing China as Russia's main market in Asia in March.

Read more about: Oil , Sanctions , Economy

Read more

falling short

Russia Forecasts $1.5Bln Shortage in Excess Oil and Gas Revenue

The Finance Ministry said it will sell 74.6 billion rubles ($940 million) worth of foreign currency to cover the expected shortage.
1 Min read
500,000 bpd

Russia to Slash Oil Output Over Western Price Cap

Russia announced Friday it will slash crude oil output by 5% next month after Western countries imposed a price cap over the Ukraine conflict. International...
Lost Growth

Impact of Sanctions on Russia's GDP Less Severe Than Low Oil Prices - IMF

The fall in oil prices cost the country on average $48.75 billion in lost economic growth per year.
Oil

Russia's Rosneft Applies to Participate in Bashneft Privatization

Russian laws forbid companies in which the government owns a stake of more than 25 percent from participating in privatization deals. The company is not...