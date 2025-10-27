Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Lithuania Closes Border With Belarus Over Repeated Balloon Incursions

The closed Lithuania-Belarus border checkpoint in Sumskas, Lithuania. EPA / TASS

Lithuania will close its border with Belarus in response to repeated incursions of smuggler balloons into the NATO and EU member’s airspace, Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginienė said Monday.

The announcement follows the shutdown of Vilnius Airport and two Belarus border crossings on Sunday evening. 

This follows shutdowns on Saturday, Friday, and Tuesday of last week, in addition to a similar incident on Oct. 5, all related to balloons entering the capital’s airspace.

Last week, more than 170 flights were disrupted, affecting almost 30,000 passengers.

“A government meeting will take place on Wednesday. We are already prepared to approve a decision to close the border with Belarus indefinitely,”  Ruginienė told reporters, according to the Lithuanian broadcaster LRT.

She said diplomats and EU citizens would be exempt from the border closure. 

Lithuanian authorities say smugglers use the weather balloons to transport contraband cigarettes from Belarus. But Vilnius also blames the regime of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close Russian ally, for putting “pressure on Lithuania by testing our resilience.”

Ruginienė warned that the border closure “sends a clear signal to Belarus that no hybrid attack will be tolerated here, and we will take the strictest possible measures to stop such actions.”

Ruginienė added that Lithuanian forces would shoot down any balloons crossing from Belarus and that Wednesday's meeting may call for NATO Article 4 consultations.

Read more about: Lithuania , Belarus

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Belarus Releases 52 Political Prisoners After Meeting With U.S. Officials in Minsk

Belarusian state media reported that citizens of Lithuania, Poland, Latvia, France, Germany and Britain were among the prisoners released.
2 Min read

Lithuania to Spend $1.2Bln on Border Defenses With Russia and Belarus

Lithuania’s Defense Ministry said the new spending would “block and slow down the actions of hostile states.”
2 Min read

Lithuania Bans Cars With Belarusian Plates

Vilnius’ ban comes after the EU last month adopted a new package of sanctions against Belarus for its involvement in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
1 Min read

Belarus to Probe 'Murder' of Iraqi Man on Lithuania Border

Lithuanian officials suspect Lukashenko's regime of orchestrating an unprecedented influx of illegal migrants in retaliation for EU sanctions.