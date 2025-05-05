Lithuania to Spend $1.2Bln on Border Defenses With Russia and Belarus

Lithuania said Monday that it will spend 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) over the next decade to fortify its border with Russia and Belarus, with the bulk of the funding earmarked for anti-tank mines.

Lithuania, which shares borders with Russia’s Kaliningrad region and northwestern Belarus, has raised concerns, along with fellow Baltic states Latvia and Estonia, that they could become future targets if Russia шы victorious in its war against Ukraine.

All three Baltic countries have stepped up defense efforts since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, including boosting border security amid what they describe as a Kremlin-backed influx of migrants.

Lithuania’s Defense Ministry said the new spending would “block and slow down the actions of hostile states,” adding that around 800 million euros of the total would go toward anti-tank mines.

The ministry said it was conducting “intensive” work to ensure the integrity of the planned “Baltic defense line,” and noted additional measures including stockpiling anti-tank weapons, bolstering electronic warfare and anti-drone systems, as well as enhancing early warning capabilities.