Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ukrainian Drone Kills Russian State Media Correspondent

By AFP
Ivan Zuev. Video grab

A Russian state media correspondent was killed in a Ukrainian drone strike in the Moscow-occupied part of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, his outlet, the news agency RIA Novosti, said Thursday.

"RIA Novosti military correspondent Ivan Zuev was killed in the Zaporizhzhia region and his colleague Yuri Voitkevich was seriously injured," the agency said.

It added that Zuev died "on assignment, as a result of a strike by a Ukrainian drone."

Zuev worked for RIA Novosti for a number of years and had received several state awards, it added.

Russia's Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences on Zuev's death and wished Voitkevich a speedy recovery, according to RIA Novosti.

Just two weeks ago, French photojournalist Antoni Lallican was killed on assignment near the front line in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region.

His Ukrainian colleague Georgiy Ivanchenko was wounded in the same attack.

Rights groups say almost two dozen journalists have been killed in Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Among them was AFP video journalist Arman Soldin, who was killed by rocket fire in 2023.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Journalists

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russian Journalist Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strike

His employer said the attack happened around the Saint-Nicolas monastery near the town of Vugledar.
1 Min read

Russia Probes Death of NTV Cameraman Killed in Occupied Ukraine

Cameraman Valery Kozhin died in the hospital after coming under attack near the Russian-occupied city of Horlivka.
1 Min read

Russian Man Sentenced to Penal Labor for Street Interview With U.S.-Funded Radio Liberty

Yury Kokhovets, 39, was approached by RFE/RL journalists and asked whether a de-escalation of tensions between Russia and NATO members was needed. 
2 Min read
Feature

‘War Has a Cost’: The Journalists Tallying Russia’s Dead Soldiers

A group of volunteer journalists is painstakingly building a database of the Russian soldiers lost in Ukraine.
5 Min read