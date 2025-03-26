Russian State TV Journalist Killed by Mine Near Ukrainian Border

A military correspondent for Russia's state-run Channel One was killed by a mine explosion near the Ukrainian border, the broadcaster said Wednesday.

The incident occurred on the Russian side of the border in the Belgorod region, according to Channel One.

"Channel One war correspondent Anna Prokofieva died while performing her professional duty," the network said in a statement. "Channel One's film crew struck an enemy mine."

The explosion also wounded cameraman Dmitry Volkov, the broadcaster said.

Prokofieva, 35, has been covering the war in Ukraine for Channel One since 2023. Her last post on Telegram, dated Tuesday, showed her sitting in a forest wearing military fatigues and a head-mounted camera.

Several Russian journalists have been killed during the war, including an Izvestia war correspondent who died Monday in Ukraine's Kharkiv region.

At least 21 journalists have been killed since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, according to the International Federation of Journalists.