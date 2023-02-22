Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

International Federation of Journalists Suspends Russia’s Membership 

A woman walks past the offices of the Union of Journalists of Russia. Artyom Geodakyan / TASS

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), a global body representing as many as 600,000 media professionals around the world, on Wednesday announced that it had suspended the Russian Union of Journalists (RUJ) from the organization.

The IFJ’s move came in response to the RUJ’s recent decision to expand its work to the Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine, which it said had contravened the organization’s principles, according to a statement published on the IFJ website.  

“The IFJ is an organization built on international solidarity, on principles of cooperation between member unions and respect for the rights of all journalists,” IFJ President Dominique Pradalié said.

“The Russian Union of Journalists' actions … have clearly shattered this solidarity and sown divisions among sister unions,” Pradalié added. 

The IFJ president also noted that the organization would be looking to “find ways” to support Russian independent journalists both inside and outside the country and to “continue to deliver solidarity to our two Ukrainian affiliates.” 

The IFJ’s announcement comes weeks after Finnish, Norwegian, Danish and Icelandic journalist unions exited the global body citing its perceived inaction over the RUJ’s activities on occupied Ukrainian territory. 

The suspension of Russia’s membership was also confirmed by the Russian Union’s Chairman Vladimir Solovyev, who told Russia’s state-run TASS news agency that the IFJ had “sent me a letter informing me that the membership of the Russian Union of Journalists has been suspended."

Read more about: Journalists , Ukraine war

Read more

information control

Kazakh News Outlet Rejects Russian Demand to Delete War Coverage

An independent Kazakh media outlet said it has refused to follow a demand by Russian authorities to take down its reporting on the war in Ukraine. Russia&rsquo...
silencing opposition

Russian Court Places TV Protester Ovsyannikova Under House Arrest

Investigators charged Ovsyannikova with spreading information about the Russian armed forces deemed false by the government. 
press under fire

Kremlin Says No News of French Reporter’s Death in Ukraine

Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff was killed during a Russian bombardment, according to French and Ukrainian officials.
disinformation charges

Russia Orders Blogger's Arrest in Absentia Over Ukraine Videos

Russian blogger Michael Nacke said he was accused of "calling a war a war."