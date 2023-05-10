AFP Journalist Arman Soldin Killed in Eastern Ukraine

AFP's Ukraine video coordinator Arman Soldin was killed on Tuesday by rocket fire near Chasiv Yar in eastern Ukraine, AFP journalists who witnessed the incident said.

The attack happened at around 4:30 p.m. (13:30 GMT) on the outskirts of the town close to Bakhmut, the epicenter of the fighting in eastern Ukraine for several months.

The AFP team came under fire by Grad rockets while they were with a group of Ukrainian soldiers.

Soldin, 32, was killed when a rocket struck close to where he was lying. The rest of the team was uninjured.

"The whole agency is devastated by the loss of Arman," AFP chairman Fabrice Fries said.

"His death is a terrible reminder of the risks and dangers faced by journalists every day covering the conflict in Ukraine."

French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to Soldin on Twitter, hailing his "bravery."

"With bravery, from the first hours of the conflict he was at the front to establish the facts. To inform us," Macron wrote, saying he shared "the pain of his relatives and all his colleagues."

Ukraine's defense ministry offered its "heartfelt condolences" to Soldin's family and coworkers in a statement on Twitter, saying he was killed in a Russian missile attack on Chasiv Yar in the eastern region of Donetsk.

"He dedicated his life to informing the world about the truth. His legacy, as well as his cause, will live on," it said.