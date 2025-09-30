Finnish Defense Minister Says ’No Drones Can Rattle’ Country

Finland will not be intimidated by attempts to destabilize it and the rest of Europe with drones and other so-called “hybrid” attacks, Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen told AFP on Tuesday.

The Nordic country shares a 1,340-kilometre (830-mile) border with Russia, which has been blamed for a series of drone incursions and airspace violations over European countries — claims Moscow has rejected.

Unidentified drone sightings in Finland's neighbors, Norway and Denmark, since September 22, including at military sites, have prompted the closure of several airports and raised concerns about Europe's security and preparedness.

European officials have called the drone flights hybrid attacks, referring to a form of unconventional warfare.

Helsinki is “taking a very calm approach” as speculation mounts about what could come next, Hakkanen told AFP.

“No drones can rattle us. They are intended to cause confusion, fear and social unrest,” Hakkanen said.

He stressed there was “no direct evidence” yet that Russia was responsible for the drone sightings, but said that “Russia is doing all kinds of other hybrid influencing.”

“We are prepared for the fact that Russia has a certain desire to disrupt the West with such drones,” Hakkanen said.