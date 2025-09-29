Defying Kadyrov, Moscow Court Jails Chechen Teenager Over Street Fights

A Moscow court has sentenced a 14-year-old Chechen boy to nearly two years in a penal colony after finding him guilty of attacking passersby in the Russian capital, the Kommersant business daily reported.

Muslim Mudiev’s sentencing comes after Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov lashed out at Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin and Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev over the case, warning that “the Almighty will punish them.”

Kadyrov also pledged to secure Murdiev’s release and claimed his detention was part of a broader pattern of treatment of ethnic minorities and migrants from former Soviet republics.

Moscow’s Savyolovsky District Court on Monday convicted Murdiev of five assaults carried out with a group of other teenagers in the city’s Khodynskoye Polye district.

Four other defendants were handed terms ranging from one year and 11 months to 3.5 years.

Prosecutors sought a two-year sentence for Murdiev under charges of hooliganism committed by a group acting in collusion, which carries a maximum sentence of seven years.

Chechnya’s human rights commissioner Mansur Soltaev had urged the court to impose non-custodial punishments, arguing that the boys were “children” still capable of change.