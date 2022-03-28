Chechen Leader Travels to Mariupol: Reports

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has arrived in the embattled southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol to raise morale among fighters, Russian media reports said Monday.

Chechen fighters have been taking part in Russia's military campaign in pro-Western Ukraine.

Ukraine has said that about 160,000 civilians remain encircled by Russian forces in Mariupol, with little or no food, water or medicine.

"Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov is in Mariupol to raise the fighting spirit of our fighters," as well as bringing them extra equipment, Chechnya's National Politics Minister Akhmed Dudayev told state news agency RIA Novosti.

The news agency posted a group photo of Kadyrov with parliamentary lawmaker Adam Delimkhanov and around 20 Chechen fighters including what appears to be a young boy in a brightly-lit room decorated with a Russian flag.