Officials in Annexed Crimea Urge ‘Patience’ as Gas Stations Run Dry

Kremlin-installed authorities in annexed Crimea said on Thursday that they were working to address gasoline shortages on the peninsula following reports that roughly half of its filling stations had run out of fuel.
The business newspaper Kommersant, citing anonymous sources, reported earlier that the Russian government was weighing an extension of a gasoline export ban through the end of the year as shortages continue to keep wholesale prices near a record high. Market data cited by the paper indicated that about half of Crimea’s gas stations had run out of supplies.
Sergei Aksyonov, the Kremlin-backed head of Crimea, said in a video statement that some oil refineries were “physically not functioning,” contributing to the shortages, but promised that supplies would soon be restored.
“I’m asking Crimean residents and visitors to the peninsula to remain patient. This is an unavoidable situation being caused by objective factors,” Aksyonov said.
He promised that gas stations in Crimea would receive deliveries of AI-95 fuel, Russia’s standard grade of unleaded gasoline, within two days, and that supplies of the lower-octane AI-92 would be restored within two weeks.
Wholesale gasoline prices in Russia have soared since January, according to market analysts, driven largely by Ukrainian drone strikes that have damaged refineries and forced several major facilities offline.
The Russian government imposed a temporary ban on gasoline exports in August and September to protect the domestic market.
Russia’s Energy Ministry said additional fuel was being directed to the domestic market and that the situation was being “constantly monitored.” Officials said they expected stabilization by the end of October, according to Kommersant.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.