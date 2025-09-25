Officials in Annexed Crimea Urge ‘Patience’ as Gas Stations Run Dry

Kremlin-installed authorities in annexed Crimea said on Thursday that they were working to address gasoline shortages on the peninsula following reports that roughly half of its filling stations had run out of fuel.

The business newspaper Kommersant, citing anonymous sources, reported earlier that the Russian government was weighing an extension of a gasoline export ban through the end of the year as shortages continue to keep wholesale prices near a record high. Market data cited by the paper indicated that about half of Crimea’s gas stations had run out of supplies.

Sergei Aksyonov, the Kremlin-backed head of Crimea, said in a video statement that some oil refineries were “physically not functioning,” contributing to the shortages, but promised that supplies would soon be restored.

“I’m asking Crimean residents and visitors to the peninsula to remain patient. This is an unavoidable situation being caused by objective factors,” Aksyonov said.

He promised that gas stations in Crimea would receive deliveries of AI-95 fuel, Russia’s standard grade of unleaded gasoline, within two days, and that supplies of the lower-octane AI-92 would be restored within two weeks.