Russia Moves to Extend Gasoline Export Ban Until 2026 as Shortages Persist

Russia’s government plans to extend its ban on gasoline exports through the end of the year as shortages continue to hit the domestic market, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

“In the near future, we will extend the ban on gasoline exports until the end of the year, and a ban on diesel fuel exports by non-producers will also be introduced until the end of the year,” Novak told state media, without specifying when an official announcement would be issued.

Wholesale gasoline prices in Russia have surged in recent months, driven largely by Ukrainian drone attacks that have damaged oil refineries and forced shutdowns at several major facilities. In response, the government introduced a temporary gasoline export ban in August and September to protect domestic supplies.

Novak acknowledged that shortages persisted in some regions, which he said were being “covered by accumulated reserves,” but cautioned that “overall, the balance for both September and October is a difficult one.”

His announcement came as authorities in annexed Crimea said they were working to address fuel scarcities on the peninsula following reports that roughly half of its filling stations had run out of fuel.