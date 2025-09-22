Russia Calls On UN Aviation Body to Lift Sanctions – Reuters

Russia has asked the UN’s aviation body to ease sanctions on spare parts and overflights that were imposed over the invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported Monday, citing documents it had seen and a source familiar with the matter.

In a working paper seen by Reuters, Russia argued to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) that the sanctions go against global rules.

“Unlawful coercive measures violate the human right to freedom of movement regardless of nationality and citizenship,” the paper said.

Moscow is especially pushing for relief from sanctions on spare parts, which it says are critical for flight safety, a Russian aviation industry source told Reuters.

The proposals form part of working papers prepared by Russia for the ICAO’s triennial assembly, where Moscow is also seeking election to the organization’s 36-member governing council after failing to win enough votes for a seat in 2022 following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The documents also criticize the closure of airspace by 37 countries to Russian airlines, the suspension of airworthiness certificates for Russian-operated aircraft, and bans on technical servicing and insurance.