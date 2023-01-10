Sanctioned Russian Aviation Sector Hit By Slew of Incidents in New Year

Russia's aviation sector, among the industries hardest-hit by Western sanctions over Ukraine, has suffered a number of incidents in the first days of 2023.

Experts and industry figures had voiced concerns about flight safety in 2022, a year that saw more than 130 incidents including 28 plane crashes.

Major plane makers Boeing and Airbus halted deliveries of new foreign jets and spare parts, forcing Russian airlines to “cannibalize” grounded aircraft.

Most Western countries closed their airspace to Russian aircraft in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine, triggering Moscow to impose reciprocal measures.

Here’s a look at the aviation incidents which have hit Russia so far in 2023:

— Jan. 5:

A Utair passenger flight was forced to land in western Siberia due to an air conditioning malfunction.

Regional prosecutors who announced an inspection did not identify the aircraft make, though flight tracking tools say a Boeing 737 performed recent flights on the same route.

— Jan. 6:

An Azur Air international flight to Thailand with 263 people on board returned to Novosibirsk six hours after takeoff due to windshield damage.

Later that day, a Red Wings domestic flight to Yekaterinburg returned to Kazan after takeoff due to failure to pull up the aircraft’s landing gear.

— Jan. 8:

A Pobeda airliner slid off the runway into the snow in Perm, causing pilots to abort a flight to Moscow. The Perm airport said the passengers escaped unharmed and the plane was not damaged.