Russia and Ukraine Exchange 1K Bodies of Soldiers

Russia and Ukraine exchanged the bodies of more than 1,000 of their soldiers killed in the war, officials from both countries said Thursday.

Russia returned the bodies of 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers while receiving the bodies of 24 Russian soldiers in exchange, lower-house State Duma lawmaker Shamsail Saraliyev told the RBC news website.

Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War confirmed the exchange, saying it would work to identify the bodies it received.

Neither Saraliyev nor Ukraine’s POW agency indicated whether the swap was carried out as part of agreements reached during Russian-Ukrainian peace talks held in Istanbul earlier this summer.

Moscow and Kyiv agreed during those talks in June to a large-scale prisoner swap and to exchange the bodies of thousands of soldiers. The sides, however, failed to reach a ceasefire deal.

Russia and Ukraine already carried out two body exchanges in August and July.

The repatriation of fallen soldiers and the exchange of prisoners of war have been one of the few areas of cooperation between the warring sides since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.