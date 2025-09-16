2 Killed in Russian Overnight Attacks on Southern Ukraine

Russian strikes in Ukraine killed two people and wounded at least 18 others, including a four-year-old girl, Ukrainian officials said early Tuesday.
Ivan Fedorov, the head of the military administration in southeastern Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, said a Russian attack had left one person dead and nine wounded. The number of those wounded in that attack later rose to 18.
Meanwhile, the governor of the southern Mykolaiv region, Vitaliy Kim, said Russian troops had attacked a farm there, killing a tractor driver as he worked in the field.
"This was a targeted attack on civilians," Kim wrote on Telegram.
Ukraine's air force said it downed 89 Russian drones across the country overnight.
AFP contributed reporting.
