Drone Incursion Into Romania a Ukrainian ‘Provocation,’ Moscow Claims

Russia's embassy in Romania claimed on Sunday that a reported drone incursion into the Eastern European country the day before was a "provocation" orchestrated from Ukraine.

Romania's Defense Ministry said late Saturday that a Russian drone had violated the country's airspace. In response to the incursion, it scrambled two F-16 fighter jets and tracked the drone before it vanished from radar.

The drone did not fly over populated areas and did not pose a threat to civilians, the defense ministry said.

On Sunday, Romania's Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Ambassador Vladimir Lipayev over the incident.

Russia's embassy in Romania denied that one of its drones had entered Romanian airspace, instead calling it a "deliberate provocation by the Kyiv regime."

It also accused authorities in Bucharest of failing to "specifically and convincingly answer" questions from Moscow about the air intrusion.

Romania has reported several drone downings in its territory since Russia launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Saturday's incident came less than a week after Poland shot down multiple Russian drones that had entered its airspace amid a large-scale air attack against Ukraine.

Both Romania and Poland are NATO members.

AFP contributed reporting.