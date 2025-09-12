Georgia Jails Russian Protest Couple 8.5 Years on Drug Charges

A court in Georgia sentenced a Russian couple to eight and a half years in prison on drug charges, local media reported Friday.

Anastasia Zinovkina, 31, and her partner, Artyom Gribul, 25, were arrested in December 2024 during protests against the ruling Georgian Dream party’s contested election victory and its decision to delay talks on EU membership.

Prosecutors accused them of acquiring and possessing large quantities of drugs, saying police found 16 grams of the synthetic stimulant alpha-PVP during searches.

Both denied the charges, alleging that police planted the drugs. “Nine months ago, a crime was committed against me and Anastasia. This crime continues to this day,” Gribul was quoted as saying in court by the local news website OC Media.