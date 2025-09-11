Russia’s Sakha Faces Heating Crisis Amid Budget Shortfalls

Authorities in Russia’s republic of Sakha (Yakutia), one of the coldest inhabited places on Earth, are struggling to launch the heating season due to a lack of funding for utilities, the local media outlet LB Potok reported Monday.

The problems are affecting nearly all districts of the vast, sparsely populated region of the Far East, LB Potok reported.

The situation is most acute in the Verkhnekolymsky district, where snow fell on Tuesday but schools remain unheated. Boilers are operating on backup power, with heating provided for only a few hours in the evening.

In the settlement of Sangar in the Kobyaysky district, two boiler houses are shut down due to unpaid debts to local utility Sakhaenergo.

In the Ust-Aldansky district, the start of the heating season has been delayed by a week, while the Olenyok settlement declared a state of emergency on Sept. 4 amid cold weather, despite the season officially starting on Aug. 22.