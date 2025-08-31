Putin in China for Summit Hosted by Xi Jinping

Russian President Vladimir Putin touched down in the northern Chinese port city of Tianjin on Sunday for a showpiece Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit with an entourage of senior politicians and business representatives.

Chinese President Xi Jinping gathered the leaders of Russia and India, along with dignitaries from around 20 Eurasian countries Sunday. The summit is aimed at putting China at the center of regional relations, and takes place just days before a massive military parade in the capital, Beijing, to mark 80 years since the end of World War II.

The SCO is composed of China, India, Russia, Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus — with 16 more countries affiliated as observers or “dialogue partners.”

China and Russia have sometimes touted the SCO as an alternative to the NATO military alliance. This year's summit is the first since U.S. President Donald Trump returned to the White House.

As China's claim over Taiwan and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have seen them clash with the United States and Europe, experts say that Beijing and Moscow are eager to use platforms such as the SCO to curry favour.