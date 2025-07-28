Trump Shortens 50-Day Deadline for Putin to End War Against Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he would shorten the deadline he previously gave Russia’s Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

Earlier this month, Trump demanded that Moscow make peace with Kyiv by Sept. 2 or face “very severe” economic penalties. However, the Kremlin has shown no signs of backing down, with the Kremlin reiterating over the weekend that the so-called “special military operation” would continue until all of its war aims are achieved.

“We thought we had [the war] settled numerous times,” Trump told reporters alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland. “And then President Putin goes out and starts launching rockets into some city, like Kyiv, and kills a lot of people in a nursing home or whatever. You have a lot of bodies lying around.”

“That’s not the way to do it,” Trump added. “I’m disappointed in President Putin… I’m going to reduce that 50 days that I gave him to a lesser number because I think I already know the answer, what’s going to happen.”

He did not provide a new deadline or clarify whether additional sanctions were being prepared if Russia ignores the ultimatum.