Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Anti-Terrorism Police Warn of Foreign Spying Disguised as Photo Contests

FSB

Law enforcement authorities in Siberia’s Novosibirsk region on Monday warned residents against taking part in what they described as fake photo contests allegedly organized by foreign intelligence services to gather sensitive information.

The Novosibirsk region branch of Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) said contest organizers are using social media platforms like Telegram to solicit photos of infrastructure sites such as bridges, railways, ferry lines and industrial plants. Participants are promised cash prizes.

The NAC claims the contests are a front for espionage and that those who share such images could face life in prison if convicted of passing state secrets to foreign entities.

“The real aim of the project’s organizers... is to collect information on regional infrastructure and provoke locals into sharing it with foreign entities, potentially compromising Russia’s national security,” the NAC said in a statement.

The agency did not name the foreign country allegedly behind the campaign.

The Moscow Times could not independently verify the claims.

The warning comes as Russia faces repeated Ukrainian drone strikes deep inside its territory, more than three years into the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Read more about: Novosibirsk , Espionage

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

No Plea Bargain in Treason Case, Russian Ex-Journalist Safronov Says in Since-Deleted Column

“I’ve made my choice: No deals whatsoever,” Ivan Safronov wrote of the treason investigation he says is unfounded.
opinion Andrei Soldatov

Why Is Russia Not Using Pegasus Spyware?

Pegasus spyware leak appears to vindicate FSB's paranoia concerning foreign-made surveillance technology.

Bulgaria Suspects 6 Russians in Arms Depot Blasts

The explosions may be linked to a deadly 2014 Czech arms depot blast that has led to a major fallout between Prague and Moscow.

Ukrainian Journalist Detained in Moscow Accused of Spying

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has accused a Ukrainian journalist detained in Moscow of espionage. The FSB called Roman Sushchenko “an operative...