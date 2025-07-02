Russia’s Natural Gas Exports to Europe Plunge to Historic Lows

Russian natural gas exports to Europe have fallen to their lowest level in half a century, leaving state energy giant Gazprom with billions of cubic meters of unsold gas and deepening the financial strain on one of the Kremlin’s most important economic engines.

Between January and June, Gazprom shipped just 8.33 billion cubic meters of gas to European clients, according to figures compiled by Reuters from daily data on TurkStream, the only remaining active pipeline from Russia to Europe.

That represents a 47% drop from the same period in 2024 and puts Russia on track to deliver less than 16 billion cubic meters to the continent this year. That is a far cry from the 175 billion cubic meters sent in 2021, before the invasion of Ukraine upended the energy relationship between Moscow and the West.

Russia’s gas exports to Europe have not fallen so low since the early 1970s.

By 1975, the Soviet Union was already delivering 19.3 billion cubic meters annually to Europe. Just five years later, after a major pipeline agreement with West Germany, exports had surged to 54.8 billion.

Today, the collapse is the result of Western sanctions, political rifts and the disintegration of Gazprom’s traditional export infrastructure.

Most pipeline routes through Ukraine and Poland have been cut or decommissioned, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities remain insufficient to compensate for the lost volumes.

The Kremlin’s much-hyped Turkish gas hub, announced in 2022 as a workaround to sanctions, has failed to materialize into a meaningful alternative.

As a result, Gazprom is awash in gas it cannot sell. Of the 416 billion cubic meters the company produced in 2024, it managed to sell only 355 billion, leaving an estimated 60 billion cubic meters unused — roughly equivalent to the United Arab Emirates' entire annual output.