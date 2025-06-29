Wave of Russian Strikes Wounds 7 in Ukraine

Fresh Russian strikes targeting Ukrainian regions in the night of Saturday to Sunday wounded at least seven people, according to the war-torn country's authorities.

Since launching its invasion in February 2022 Russia has launched near-nightly bombardments of its neighbour's towns and cities, raining down drones and missiles on military and civilian targets alike.

Talks on ending the fighting between the two sides are at an impasse, with Kyiv accusing Moscow, which occupies nearly one-fifth of Ukraine's territory, of wanting the war to drag on.

In the night the Russian army launched 477 drones and 60 missiles of various types, according to the Ukrainian air fosrce, which said it had intercepted 475 and 39 of those respectively.

The strikes led to "six impacts," the air force said, without giving further details.