Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Researchers Develop Method to Grow Potatoes at Home

Yegor Aleyev / TASS

Scientists at the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) on Thursday announced a new method to cultivate potatoes in domestic settings, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported

Researchers at the St. Petersburg Federal Research Center, a branch of RAS, developed the method, which comes as the country faces a potential potato shortage and rising prices.

Nikolai Semchuk, a senior researcher at the Novgorod Research Institute of Agriculture, told RIA Novosti that, “The new approach does not require costly reagents or specialized farming equipment.” 

“We have developed a method that protects potato tubers from infections, allowing potatoes to grow in apartments, homes or dachas,” he continued. 

Semchuk did not provide details about the method itself, but said that it allows for а “sufficient amount” of potato growth over “short periods.”

Potato prices soared by 85% in 2024, according to Kommersant, citing market insiders.

Some regions have stopped exporting potatoes after the rise in prices and a reported potato shortage. 

Russia began allowing duty-free imports of potatoes from “friendly” countries in January, in response to a potential nationwide shortage.

In April, Duma Deputy Boris Chernyshov suggested that the state temporarily regulate the retail price of potatoes.

The Agriculture Ministry told the state-run TASS news agency that potato imports have more than tripled since the start of the year, reaching 548,000 tons, with Egypt and China serving as the main suppliers.

Read more about: Agriculture , Food , Economy

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Putin Acknowledges Russia’s Potato Shortage Amid Record Price Increases

“It turns out that we don’t have enough potatoes,” Putin said.
2 Min read
opinion Tatyana Rybakova

A Planned Economy in Modern Russia? It Didn't Work Last Time and Won't Work Today.

Potatoes in Russia are 300% more expensive than last year. But imposing price controls without addressing the cause is a recipe for disaster.
5 Min read

Latvia Parliament Bans Food Imports From Russia, Belarus

Earlier this month, thousands of farmers demonstrated to call for a ban on Russian grain — which they said was funding the Kremlin's war efforts in Ukraine...
1 Min read

Russia's Food Price Cap Could Lead to Shortages

Government body flags “systemic risks” of capping prices of agricultural goods.