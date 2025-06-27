Russian Researchers Develop Method to Grow Potatoes at Home

Scientists at the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) on Thursday announced a new method to cultivate potatoes in domestic settings, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported.

Researchers at the St. Petersburg Federal Research Center, a branch of RAS, developed the method, which comes as the country faces a potential potato shortage and rising prices.

Nikolai Semchuk, a senior researcher at the Novgorod Research Institute of Agriculture, told RIA Novosti that, “The new approach does not require costly reagents or specialized farming equipment.”

“We have developed a method that protects potato tubers from infections, allowing potatoes to grow in apartments, homes or dachas,” he continued.

Semchuk did not provide details about the method itself, but said that it allows for а “sufficient amount” of potato growth over “short periods.”

Potato prices soared by 85% in 2024, according to Kommersant, citing market insiders.

Some regions have stopped exporting potatoes after the rise in prices and a reported potato shortage.

Russia began allowing duty-free imports of potatoes from “friendly” countries in January, in response to a potential nationwide shortage.

In April, Duma Deputy Boris Chernyshov suggested that the state temporarily regulate the retail price of potatoes.

The Agriculture Ministry told the state-run TASS news agency that potato imports have more than tripled since the start of the year, reaching 548,000 tons, with Egypt and China serving as the main suppliers.