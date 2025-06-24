Russian Strikes Kill 10 in Ukraine as Zelensky Visits NATO Summit

Russian missile and drone strikes killed at least 10 people and wounded dozens more in Ukraine on Tuesday, including 10 children, as President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the Netherlands for a NATO summit.

A missile strike on the eastern city of Dnipro killed at least seven people and injured more than 30 others, according to regional authorities. Hours earlier, a separate drone attack killed 3 people, including a five-year-old boy, in the northeastern Sumy region.

The attacks came as Zelensky arrived in The Hague to attend the NATO defense summit, where he is expected to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday to discuss new sanctions on Russia and weapons deliveries, Ukrainian sources told AFP.

Emergency services in the Dnipropetrovsk region released images showing rescuers aiding bloodied civilians. The regional governor, Serhiy Lysak, said two more people were killed and nine injured in the nearby town of Samar.

“This is probably one of the most brazen strikes against Dnipro since the start of the full-scale war,” Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov said.

The missile strikes damaged a passenger train, schools and medical facilities in Dnipro, as Russian forces continue to press toward the region’s border, seeking to gain a foothold there for the first time since launching the invasion over three years ago.