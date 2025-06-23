Russian law enforcement authorities on Monday announced the completion of their investigation into last year’s deadly concert hall attack near Moscow, claiming it was carried out “in the interests” of Ukraine.

The Islamic State took responsibility for the March 22, 2024, mass shooting, in which four gunmen killed 149 people and wounded 609 others at Crocus City Hall. The attack caused an estimated 6 billion rubles ($76.4 million) in damages.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes crimes, identified 19 alleged perpetrators, accomplices and arms suppliers as members of ISIS-K, the Islamic State affiliate active in Central and South Asia.

“This inhuman crime was planned and committed in the interests of the current leadership of Ukraine in order to destabilize the political situation in our country,” investigators said in a statement.