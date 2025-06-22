Ukraine Army Chief Vows to Expand Strikes on Russia

Ukraine's top military commander vowed to increase the "scale and depth" of strikes on Russia in remarks made public on Sunday.
He said the strikes were proving "effective" and that Kyiv would only attack military targets.
"Of course, we will continue. We will increase the scale and depth," Ukrainian commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky told reporters, including AFP.
His comments came amid a lull in diplomatic efforts to end the three-year-long war. The last direct meeting between the two sides was almost three weeks ago and no follow-up talks have been scheduled.
"We will not just sit in defence. Because this brings nothing and eventually leads to the fact that we still retreat, lose people and territories," Syrsky said.
In wide-ranging remarks, Syrsky also conceded that Russia had some advantages in drone warfare, particularly in making fibre-optic drones which are tethered and difficult to jam.
"Here, unfortunately, they have an advantage in both the number and range of their use," he said.
He also claimed that Ukraine still held 90 square kilometers of territory in Russia's Kursk region, where Kyiv launched an audacious cross-border incursion last August.
"These are our preemptive actions in response to a possible enemy offensive," he said.
Russia said in April that it had gained full control of the Kursk region and denies that Kyiv has a presence there.
Moscow currently occupies around a fifth of Ukraine and has claimed four Ukrainian regions as its own since launching its invasion in 2022 — in addition to Crimea, which it captured in 2014.
Kyiv has accused Moscow of deliberately sabotaging a peace deal to prolong its full-scale offensive on the country and to seize more territory.
