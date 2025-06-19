Putin to Visit China for Regional Summit in Late August

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit China in August for a regional summit, bilateral talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and events marking 80 years since the end of World War II in Asia, the Kremlin said Thursday.

Putin and Xi, who frequently refer to each other as “dear friend,” have deepened ties since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The two countries signed a “no-limits” strategic partnership just days before the invasion.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said Putin will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tianjin from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1. He is scheduled to hold talks with Xi on Sept. 2, followed by WWII commemorations in Beijing on Sept. 3.

Xi was the guest of honor at Russia’s Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9, which marked 80 years since Nazi Germany’s defeat in Europe.

China marks the end of the war in September, when Japan formally surrendered in 1945.