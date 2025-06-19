Investigative Report Alleges Links Between Billionaire Deripaska and Prostitution Ring Involving Minors

A criminal investigation into a Russian prostitution ring involving underage girls uncovered allegations that billionaire tycoon Oleg Deripaska was a client, according to a new investigative report by the exiled news outlets Vyorstka and IStories.
The alleged sex ring operated from at least 2018 to 2019 and masqueraded as regional teen beauty pageants, modeling agencies, as well as dating websites, journalists said, citing law enforcement records provided to them by an anonymous source.
Russian police investigators identified at least four underage victims and pressed criminal charges against five individuals in 2019. One of the victims testified that Deripaska had been a client of the ring, according to the report, which was published on Thursday.
Three defendants were sentenced to up to six years in prison between 2022 and 2024. Of the remaining two, one is still wanted by the Russian authorities while the other has avoided extradition from Austria.
The only male defendant in the criminal case reportedly joined the Wagner mercenary group to fight in the war against Ukraine and was later awarded a medal for bravery.
Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, did not respond to Vyorstka’s and IStories’ requests for comment.
An anonymous police investigator told the two outlets that prosecutors ordered them to drop an investigation into Deripaska over the alleged sex ring. “Our superiors, on orders of the prosecutors, told us not to meddle,” the investigator was quoted as saying.
Deripaska’s assistant and his aluminum company Rusal did not respond to requests for comment.
Another alleged client, businessman Alexander Usov, fled to Austria, which denied Moscow’s request to have him extradited. The report describes Usov as a business partner of the family of former Defense Minister Anatoly Serdyukov and as having held major construction contracts in St. Petersburg.
Following publication of the investigative report on Thursday, both Vyorstka and IStories said their websites and social media channels came under coordinated cyberattacks.
In 2018, the late opposition activist Alexei Navalny accused Deripaska of having ties to a young Belarusian escort between 2016 and 2017. Deripaska denied those allegations at the time, dismissing Navalny’s video investigation as slander.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.