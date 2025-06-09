Russia and Ukraine Begin POW Exchange With Young Soldiers

Russia and Ukraine have begun exchanging prisoners of war under a deal reached during last week’s peace talks in Turkey, with Moscow saying the first stage involves the return of younger soldiers.

During negotiations in Istanbul last Monday, both sides agreed to release all wounded troops and captured soldiers under the age of 25 — more than 1,000 people on each side. They also pledged to exchange the bodies of 6,000 fallen soldiers each.

“In accordance with Russian-Ukrainian agreements, the first group of Russian servicemen under the age of 25 was returned from the territory controlled by the Kyiv regime,” Russia’s Defense Ministry said Monday on Telegram.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the exchange on X, saying it “will continue in several stages over the coming days.”