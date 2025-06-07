Russia Launches Major Attack on Ukraine, Killing 5

Russia unleashed a barrage of missiles, drones and bombs across Ukraine early Saturday, killing five people as it retaliated for a brazen attack on air bases days earlier.

The Kremlin has accelerated its attacks on Ukraine in recent weeks, while the latest ceasefire negotiations have failed to broker an end to the three-year war.

The Ukrainian Air Force said Russia had fired 206 drones and nine missiles and added that "the air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces."

In Ukraine's second largest city Kharkiv, Mayor Ihor Terekhov counted 48 Iranian-made drones, two missiles and four guided bombs before dawn and said the attack was unprecedented.

The northeastern city of some 1.4 million residents is located less than 50 kilometers from the Russian border.

Unprecedented attack

"Kharkiv is currently experiencing the most powerful attack since the beginning of the full-scale war," Terekhov posted on Telegram around 4:40 a.m., adding that drones were still buzzing overhead.

The Russian strikes pummelled homes and apartment blocks, killing at least three people and wounding 17 more, the mayor said. A woman was also pulled alive from the rubble of a high-rise building.

Kharkiv region Governor Oleh Syniehubov said the wounded included two children.

"Medical personnel are providing the necessary assistance," he wrote.

Kharkiv was already reeling from an attack on Thursday that wounded at least 18 people, including four children.